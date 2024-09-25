Ashington RFC weather early storm to run out comfortable winners against Blyth

Ashington ran in five tries to beat Blyth.

Ashington hosted Blyth at the weekend and weathered a strong start by the visitors to run out comfortable winners.

Blyth took a 12 point lead after 10 minutes through two tries, one converted, with Blyth hooker Tom Barratt scoring Blyth’s first against his former club.

Ashington’s start was disrupted by the loss of main lineout jumper Owen Hayton with a head injury after five minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They began to claw their way back into the game and a lineout take by Ewan Dodgson was put through the hands, left winger Romeo Reynolds creating the overlap for Ed Gray to race into the corner for an unconverted try.

Three minutes later Jordan Webster ripped the ball free to create space for Reynolds to race into the opposite corner to score Ashington’s second try.

Ashington finished the half the stronger team, Tyler Hepple kicking two penalties to give them a 16-12 half-time lead.

From the restart both sides tried to play attacking rugby, but it was Hepple’s third penalty that saw Ashington extend their lead after 10 minutes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 58 minutes, Jordan Webster got Ashington’s third try, barging through two attempted tackles, Hepple converting.

Blyth then scored a breakaway try, the conversion giving a 26-19 score.

On 63 minutes, a lovely Dodgson pick up and break saw him feed debutant Isaac Quarry, who evaded the cover to score his first try for Ashington, again Hepple converting. Hepple then added a further penalty.

With 10 minutes to go Jordan Webster broke from deep in his own 22, he fed Joseph Fearns, who raced another 40 metres before he fed Mathew Webster, who scored a converted try. Final score 43-19.