Injury to Blyth Spartans' Connor Pani needs further assessment
The on-loan Gateshead man pulled up in Blyth Spartan’s weekend defeat at Mickleover and had to be stretched off the pitch.
“Connor was taken to hospital after the game on Saturday and thankfully an X-ray revealed there are no broken bones. We will know about any time on the side-lines once further assessments are carried out,” said the club.
Pani’s current loan deal from the Tynesiders runs until January 1st 2025. He had a previous loan spell at Blyth between January and February 2023.
The 20-year-old midfielder has also spent time at Morpeth Town and Workington on loan.
A couple of miles down the road at South Newsham, Lucas Cooper has signed for Blyth Town.
The former Newcastle United u18 midfielder has put pen to paper for Michael Connor’s side, who are currently third in the Northern League First Division.
“We all know what Lucas is capable of, and we look forward to adding him to the squad as we continue to push the team forward for the reminder of the season,” said a club official.
