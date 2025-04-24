Myers hails Blyth Spartans youngster Simpson after triple award win

Blyth Spartans midfielder Zach Simpson (photo Blyth Spartans) | Blyth Spartans

There was recognition for one of Blyth Spartans youngsters after he collected three awards earlier this week.

Blyth Spartans interim manager Colin Myers has described young midfielder Zach Simpson as ‘an outstanding prospect’ after he became the youngest ever winner of the Spartans Fans Player of the Year award.

The academy product has enjoyed a promising breakthrough season at Croft Park and has been one of the few positives from a campaign that has brought a second successive relegation and only the third relegation in the club’s 125-year history. Simpson made a promising debut in a Northumberland Senior Cup tie with Northern League club Newcastle Benfield and has gone on to make over 20 appearances in all competitions.

His performances helped the youngster land a trio of awards as he was also named as the club’s Young Player of the Year and the Green Army Player of the Year, which the Spartans supporters group explains is ‘an award designed to recognise a player who was a bit unsung or had battled through some adversity’.

Simpson will feature in Saturday’s final game of the season as Worksop Town visit Croft Park on Saturday - but thoughts have already turned towards who will become the next permanent manager at Croft Park. After receiving a number of applications from managers keen to become permanent successor to former boss Michael Connor, the Spartans board will meet selected applicants in the buildup to the game and will hope to make an appointment as soon as possible.

Speaking about Simpson’s triple award ahead of the game, Myers praised the young midfielder’s impact and gave credit to academy coaches Graham Fenton and Marc Nash for the work they have put in during the formative years of his career.

He told The Gazette: “Zach is an outstanding prospect and could have a great future in the game. He has exceeded all expectations since I came in and he has impressed me greatly with his attitude and willingness to learn. He always works hard in training and does everything with a smile on his face which I am sure makes his parents very proud. Credit must also be given to Graham Fenton and Marc Nash as he has benefitted from their experience and guidance as a player in the Blyth Spartans Under-19’s Academy.”

“A learning curve”

Blyth Spartans interim manager Colin Myers (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

Simpson admitted he had been caught by surprise by the level of his involvement within the first-team setup at Spartans throughout what has been a challenging season on and off the pitch. The youngster described the events of the last nine months as ‘a learning curve’ but believes he has been able to adapt to life in the Northern Premier League.

He said: “It’s been an unexpected season for me as I didn’t expect to be around the first team and play as many games as I have - but it’s been a good experience for me personally as it’s my first time playing in senior football so to get the fans player of the season was a real surprise.”

“It’s been a learning curve as I’d never played any senior games before this season and you quickly realise the physicality and speed difference between the youth football I was playing at the time - but I think I’ve adapted well and managed to pick up bits from the more senior players I’ve played with in the team.

“A huge thanks to the fans for their unreal support”

Simpson also paid tribute to Nash and Fenton and praised Spartans supporters for the backing they have given him throughout his first season in the senior setup at Croft Park.

“To be honest I don’t think I would’ve got this opportunity if I hadn’t been a part of the Blyth academy through the Tyne met, I have learned a lot through my coaches Nashy and Fents who have helped me develop as a player massively through my time here, so I can’t thank them enough.”

“I’d also like to give a huge thanks to the fans for their unreal support, even though it’s been a tough season they have stuck by us all the way. I would also like to thank all the staff and players at Blyth who have helped me throughout the season and made me welcome from the start.”

