Blyth Spartans interim manager promises that the team will try to end season on a positive note
The already relegated Spartans will host Guiseley on Saturday before travelling to the North Yorkshire coast to face Whitby Town in their final away game of the campaign. That is followed by the season-closing home clash with Worksop Town as a season of change and struggle finally comes to a close.
Preparations on and off the pitch are already underway as the club prepares for life in the Northern Premier League East Division.
There will be a need to arrest the negative momentum that has been created by what has been a dismal year as Spartans have won just three of their 39 league games so far this season and have conceded 94 goals in the process.
That has left them 15 points adrift at the bottom of the Northern Premier League Premier Division table, but Myers has still found time to praise the attitude of his players after they fell to a narrow defeat at Lancaster City last weekend.
He told the club website: “The pleasing thing is they are battling back, they are battling back again. We’ve missed a penalty (at Lancaster) but if we scored the penalty we are in the ascendancy earlier in the game so we’d have a better chance of getting the result.
“They kept going and I can’t fault them because they kept going.”
The defeat against the Dolly Blues came at a cost as Myers and interim assistant manager Derek Forrest head into the Bank Holiday weekend without two further additions to an already extensive list of absentees.
The red card shown to attacking midfielder Dean Briggs means he will not feature again this season as he starts a three-match ban and Ben Milburn is also likely to miss Saturday’s home clash with Guiseley after "tweaking his hamstring” during the game.
Myers said: “It’s going to be difficult now we’ve lost Dean Briggs, who will now be out for the rest of the season because he’ll get a three-game suspension for a silly thing. That’ll be him finished. Ben Milburn has tweaked his hamstring again so we’re going to be down to the bare bones. But we will do everything we can, everything possible.”
