Ashington manager Nick Gray says team didn't have any quality in game against Heaton Stannington
It was another flat performance by the Colliers with little for a crowd of over 700 to cheer about, and was decided by a goal six minutes into the second half by visitors substitute Andrew Burn.
“I’m naturally disappointed but I didn’t think we did enough to win the game,” said Gray.
“I thought we were comfortable in the first half and had the lion’s share of possession without hurting them.
“Second half, for the goal, we’ve misplaced the ball out of play and haven’t dealt with a long throw-in again and have made it easy for the goal scorer to hit a half volley at the far post.”
He continued: “After that you look for a little bit of inspiration and quality in the final third and if I’m being honest, we didn’t have any at all.
“It’s hard to put into words how I really feel – I’ve got a lot of thoughts and feelings, but I don’t think now is the right time to say anything.”
