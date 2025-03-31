Michael Connor steps down as Blyth Spartans manager

Blyth Spartans manager Michael Connor (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

There was major news from Blyth Spartans on Monday afternoon.

Blyth Spartans have confirmed manager Michael Connor has stepped down from his role in the aftermath of Saturday’s home defeat against Macclesfield.

The former Blyth Town manager was appointed as successor to David Stockdale in November just days after a community-led takeover at Croft Park. However, Connor and a new look Spartans side struggled to build momentum after suffering defeats in his first two games in charge. Further changes to the playing squad failed to produce any major upturn in form - although a first win was secured when Cyril Giraud and Charlie Aitken netted in a 2-1 home victory against Mickleover in 13th game in charge.

Draws against Leek Town and Ilkeston Town proved to be the only points Spartans have gained since then and their relegation into the Northern Premier League East Division was confirmed after a 3-1 home loss against Warrington Rylands earlier this month. That has now formed part of a run of six consecutive losses and the last of those came with a 5-0 hammering at the hands of already crowned champions Macclesfield on Saturday.

Spartans chairman Kevin Miles praised Connor for his ‘impressive energy and enthusiasm’ during his four-and-a-half month managerial reign and conceded he had to face some ‘formidable challenges’ throughout that time as Spartans fought to preserve their long-term future.

He told the club website: “We are hugely grateful to Michael for all his efforts at the club over the last five months. Michael came into the job at a very difficult time for the club and has faced some formidable challenges, and he has addressed them with impressive energy and enthusiasm. We wish him every success in his future, and he will always have friends here at Croft Park.”

Connor stressed the decision was taken ‘with a heavy heart’ and praised the Spartans board for the work they have put in since they completed their takeover earlier in the season.

He said: “It has been a great privilege to lead such a wonderful club surrounded by a board who are working tirelessly behind the scenes, but after Saturday I've decided with a heavy heart that it would be best to step down. I would like to wish Kevin and all the board along with the fans the very best for the future.”

Spartans have also confirmed Colin Myers and Derek Forrest will take charge the remaining five games of the season and that will start with a trip to Hyde United on Saturday afternoon.