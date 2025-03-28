Macclesfield boss Robbie Savage set to support Blyth Spartans fundraising efforts

Manager of Macclesfield Robbie Savage (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

Blyth Spartans will face newly crowned Northern Premier League champions Macclesfield at Croft Park on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blyth Spartans are set to receive a financial boost from newly-crowned Northern Premier League Premier Division champions Macclesfield.

The Silkmen will return to action for the first time since they secured their spot in next season’s National League North when they travel to Croft Park on Saturday afternoon. By contrast, Spartans have already had their relegation into the NPL’s second tier confirmed and their focus has gone on raising £25,000 via a crowdfunder to ensure their long-term survival is secured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Manager of Macclesfield Robbie Savage (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images)

There was good news for the Croft Park outfit after they revealed Macclesfield manager and former Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City midfielder Robbie Savage had agreed to hold a bucket collection amongst the travelling support this weekend.

Ahead of the game, Savage said: "We Macclesfield fans know better than most what it feels like to know your club is on the brink, and I'm confident that as we celebrate our success, our fans will dig deep to help ensure that a club with the long and famous history of Blyth Spartans lives to fight another day."

Spartans boss Michael Connor looks set to hand starts to a number of young players that featured in last weekend’s defeat at Matlock Town. The likes of Jack Camarda, Robert Kinniburgh, Zach Simpson and Bailey Prudhoe were all named in the starting eleven against the Gladiators and Luke Parker, Leon Burke and Charlie Whittaker all came off the bench during the second half.

Connor admitted the remaining six games of the season will provide more opportunities for the younger players at the club - but he warned them they will be heading into an ‘unforgiving’ environment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told BSAFCTV: “There are six games left now and it’s about giving these lads an opportunity to get some minutes and a bit of experience at this level - but at this level, the one thing I have noticed is it’s unforgiving, teams will take chances.”

He continued: “The older players haven’t done it have they? They haven’t won games - so why can’t the younger players have the opportunity to step up. They’re great at training, let’s give them that opportunity. It’s moments isn’t it? It’s dealing with certain situations and there were times where we had to clear out lines but, as I’ve noticed since I’ve come in here, teams will put the ball in the corner and turn you, it’s how we deal with that.”

Your next non-league read: Ashington manager Nick Gray signs experienced striker Liam Henderson until the end of the season