Ashington manager Nick Gray signs experienced striker Liam Henderson until the end of the season

Liam Henderson became Nick Gray’s latest signing when the experienced striker put pen to paper in time for him to make his debut against table toppers Cleethorpes Town on Saturday.

The Colliers took an early lead through Craig Spooner but The Owls hit back to win the contest 3-1.

Henderson said: “I know Nick very well and Ashington are in a bit of a dogfight at the minute.

“I have come here to try and win games and for the club to stay in the league – that’s the main objective.”

He continued: “Today’s performance probably wasn’t the best but it’s not about performances now – it’s about wins.

“We did well but you can see why Cleethorpes are top of the league because they have got two good wingers and a striker, and they have got a game plan.

“Second half I thought they increased the intensity but, without it sounding like a cliché, it was a bit of a free hit for us today.”

Gray said: “I’ve been fortunate with previous teams I’ve managed to have the likes of Michael Chilton, Liam Henderson and Mark Davison who are all very good centre forwards, and the biggest compliment I can give Liam is that I wouldn’t want to play against him.

“On Saturday, he gave us a voice; he was a presence and he brings other players into the game.

“I’m delighted he has signed because I’ve tried to get him a couple of times – and he has committed to us until the end of the season.”

He continued: “Liam will make a difference.”