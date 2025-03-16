Champions-elect have champagne on ice after win at Morpeth

Macclesfield’s players and staff went and applauded their travelling fans behind the goal at the end – and took some appreciative claps from the Morpeth faithful as they trudged off at Craik Park.

The Silkmen should lift the NPL Premier silverware this weekend as their 4-0 success over the Highwaymen maintained a 20-point lead at the top.

But Morpeth’s gameplan had worked brilliantly right up until the 45th minute.

Sam Hodgson raced onto a Jack Foalle header and went around keeper Max Dearnley but was forced wide and the number one recovered to claim his chip back into the danger area, then Hodgson robbed a defender and squared to Foalle, who went to give Dearnley the eyes but the keeper read his placed shot.

Although Macclesfield were enjoying plenty of possession the amber and blacks worked hard to get back in and look to hit them on the break.

They almost did when Dearnley couldn’t hold an in-swinging Danny Barlow corner under pressure and as the ball dropped and bobbled in the packed six-yard box, it was eventually cleared off the line.

Dan Langley saved well with his feet to deny Luke Duffy and Morpeth went incredibly close again four minutes before the break when Nathan Buddle rose to meet a Will Dowling corner with a glancing header that was brilliantly tipped onto the bar and over by Dearnley.

Right-on half-time John Rooney swung over a corner at the other end and Laurent Mendy’s header crashed into the roof of the net to spark the celebrations.

Cruelly, Morpeth then conceded a killer second five minutes into added time when a mix-up at the back saw Danny Elliott nip in and the ball looped up over Langley into the goal.

A brilliant Rooney pass picked out Luke Duffy who had time and space to put away the third in the 55th minute and a really soft penalty decision handed Elliott his second as he staggered his run and rolled into the bottom corner for four in the 71st.

“Craig Lynch has done an unbelievable job here,” said Macclesfield head coach Robbie Savage.

“I said before the game it’s taken us five hours to get here – they have to do that every other week. So, for Morpeth to be in the position they’re in is a credit to Craig, his coaching staff, the players, and the whole club.”

“They made us really welcome. It’s a brilliant football club – it’s a long way, so for them to be up there, when they have to travel away on Tuesday nights down south, what they’ve done is incredible, so I want to pay huge credit to them.”

Morpeth are back on the road on Saturday when they visit Lancaster City.