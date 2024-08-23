Deverdics warns Blyth Spartans ahead of Worksop Town trip

Blyth Spartans midfielder Nicky Deverdics (photo Bill Broadley) | Bill Broadley

Spartans face a sizeable task as they travel to Worksop this weekend.

Blyth Spartans midfielder Nicky Deverdics has warned his side of the threat they will face when they visit Worksop Town on Saturday.

Nolberto Solano’s men are still without a win in their first four games in the Northern Premier League Premier Division - although curiously have only been beaten once as newly-promoted Hebburn Town snatched a 1-0 win at Croft Park on the former Newcastle United’s winger’s first home game in charge of the club. After draws with Ashton United, Lancaster City and Guiseley, Spartans are proving difficult to break down - but their resilience will be severely put to the test when they visit Worksop.

After taking four points from their opening three games of the season, the Tigers roared into life in midweek as they romped their way to an 8-0 home win against Matlock Town. Saturday’s hosts have numerous attacking threats in their arsenal, including striker Liam Hughes, who bagged a hat-trick when his side claimed a 5-0 home win against Spartans in an FA Cup third qualifying replay last season. Deverdics is only too aware of the threat his side will face when they visit Sandy Lane and he warned his team-mates it is a test they must prepare to face head on.

Speaking after Tuesday’s draw at Guiseley, he told BSAFCTV: “We’ve got to build on the foundations we’ve set today. We know, on the ball, we’ve got to grow, we’ve got to be better and in the final third, we need a little bit more quality. But we need the application and the defensive side of it that we showed today, the resilience, the communication, Ben Milburn’s flying out with five minutes to go to block a shot from the edge of the box, (Connor) Pani putting his head in everywhere.

“We need that sort of thing every week and then you build on that with quality on the ball. Worksop are a good side, I know a couple of their side that I’ve played with in the past that are from higher levels so they will be decent. We played them in the FA Cup last year as well and they still have players from then so they’ll be good, they’ll be up there again.”

An injury to striker Mitch Curry means Spartans youngster Zack Simpson was a late addition to the squad for Tuesday’s draw at Guiseley and it remains to be seen whether Curry could return for the trip to Worksop.