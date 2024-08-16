Blyth Spartans 'working hard' on new signings as Solano prepares for Lancaster test

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Spartans will hope to rack up the first competitive win of Solano’s reign when they face Lancaster City on Saturday.

Blyth Spartans manager Nolberto Solano is hoping to add further new additions to his squad over the coming weeks.

After handing debuts to the likes of Ryan Donaldson and Michael Woods in last Saturday’s 2-2 draw at Ashton United, the Spartans boss further strengthened his squad with the signing of former Rotherham United left-back Joel Holvey for Tuesday night’s first home game of the season as Hebburn Town visited Croft Park. After a nervy start to the contest, Holvey produced some positive moments and will get another chance to impress when his new side host Lancaster City on Saturday afternoon. However, Solano has revealed the club are working hard to ensure Holvey is not the last new arrival in the opening weeks the season.

Blyth Spartans manager Nolberto Solano (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

He told The Gazette: “The good thing at this level, in this league, is you can sign a player anytime. We are waiting for good talents, good players to be available to sign because you can see the squad is not big enough yet. But we are looking forward, everyone is working hard in the club and fingers crossed we can start to get good results sooner.”

Solano also praised the Croft Park faithful after a crowd of over 800 watched the former Newcastle United winger’s first competitive home game in charge of Spartans. With a second home fixture inside a week now lying in wait, Solano is hopeful he can produce a more positive result that will kickstart the season.

He said: “I am pleased because the fans can realise the team worked really hard and were very unlucky in the game. We hope on Saturday they come and bring the passion for the club and we can try and please them with a great result.”

Solano will assess the fitness of former Middlesbrough midfielder Isiah Cornet after he limped out of the defeat against Hebburn and Lucas Reed remains a doubt with an injury he suffered in pre-season.