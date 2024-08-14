Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

An advert for Newcastle United’s new away kit was entirely filmed at a popular Northumberland attraction.

Aln Valley Railway hosted film crews, the club’s men’s and women’s teams, and manager Eddie Howe to film the launch for the new Adidas away kit, which is inspired by the classic navy and burgundy 1995-96 design.

Club legends, including Blyth Spartans manager Nobby Solano, were also featured in the video, with former midfielder David Ginola , an icon of the ‘Entertainers’ era, describing the heritage railway as a “great location” in a behind the scenes video about the advert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the same video, director Stanley Brock said: “The creatives that came up with this concept have done an amazing job.

“There are constant Easter eggs, constant homages to moments that fans want to see. Once you have established this real journey they are going on, when you see these fun, surreal moments they pop out more.

“For me it is so important to get real fans in. You put real fans on a real train and you say, essentially, do as you do.

“It is capturing the real energy of an away day, which I think is really special and I have never seen it done in football content.

“I think it is great to hero the fans travelling.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Newcastle United stars Fabian Schar and Harvey Barnes model the new away kit at Aln Valley Railway. (Photo by Newcastle United)

The video has proved an instant hit with fans online. It was produced at the railway site, between Alnmouth and Alnwick, over three days and uses the charitable trust’s Pacer train and Mk1 SK carriage.

The railway’s director’s saloon was used for the onboard restaurant in the video with the route’s stations also taking on new identities.

Gemma Maughan, head of marketing at Aln Valley Railway, said: “Here at Aln Valley Railway we have been keeping quiet about some very exciting news over the last few weeks.

“The film crew took over the whole site with support from Aln Valley Railway volunteers, including drivers, guards, and maintenance staff.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Lionheart Station became Newcastle’s Central Station and Greenrigg Halt became Broondale.

“It has been an amazing experience and it has showcased the railway in a very positive way.

“We have hopes that it might be seen as a potential venue for more films in the future.”