Morpeth Town and Blyth Spartans FA Cup opponents revealed
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Highwaymen will pick up a cheque for £2250 from the competition prize fund if they advance. Losing sides are paid £750.
The West Yorkshire side play in the NPL Division One East and currently sit in seventh spot just behind Dunston on 4 points from the opening four fixtures.
Emley reached the third round proper of the competition in 1997/98, being beaten 2-1 by Harry Redknapp’s West Ham with Frank Lampard and John Hatson on the scoresheet.
Famous Cup giantkillers Blyth Spartans face a potential banana skin when they travel to Campion, another West Yorkshire outfit, who play in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.
Campion were 1-0 winners over AFC Liverpool in the preliminary round.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.