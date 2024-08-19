Morpeth Town and Blyth Spartans FA Cup opponents revealed

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 19th Aug 2024, 17:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Morpeth Town will face Emley at Craik Park in the FA Cup first qualifying round on the weekend of Saturday 31 August 2024.

The Highwaymen will pick up a cheque for £2250 from the competition prize fund if they advance. Losing sides are paid £750.

The West Yorkshire side play in the NPL Division One East and currently sit in seventh spot just behind Dunston on 4 points from the opening four fixtures.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Emley reached the third round proper of the competition in 1997/98, being beaten 2-1 by Harry Redknapp’s West Ham with Frank Lampard and John Hatson on the scoresheet.

Morpeth have a home draw in the FA CupMorpeth have a home draw in the FA Cup
Morpeth have a home draw in the FA Cup

Famous Cup giantkillers Blyth Spartans face a potential banana skin when they travel to Campion, another West Yorkshire outfit, who play in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Campion were 1-0 winners over AFC Liverpool in the preliminary round.

Related topics:Blyth SpartansWest Yorkshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.