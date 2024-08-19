Morpeth Town and Blyth Spartans FA Cup opponents revealed

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Morpeth Town will face Emley at Craik Park in the FA Cup first qualifying round on the weekend of Saturday 31 August 2024.

The Highwaymen will pick up a cheque for £2250 from the competition prize fund if they advance. Losing sides are paid £750.

The West Yorkshire side play in the NPL Division One East and currently sit in seventh spot just behind Dunston on 4 points from the opening four fixtures.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Emley reached the third round proper of the competition in 1997/98, being beaten 2-1 by Harry Redknapp’s West Ham with Frank Lampard and John Hatson on the scoresheet.

Morpeth have a home draw in the FA Cup

Famous Cup giantkillers Blyth Spartans face a potential banana skin when they travel to Campion, another West Yorkshire outfit, who play in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division.

Campion were 1-0 winners over AFC Liverpool in the preliminary round.