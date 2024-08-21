Blyth Spartans pick up a point after drab draw at Guiseley
and live on Freeview channel 276
Spartans travelled to West Yorkshire hoping for their first win of the season in the Pitching In Northern Premier League Premier Division.
There was little between the sides in the first half with chances at a premium.
However, the visitors were indebted to keeper Harrison Bond in the 62nd minute when he pulled off a fabulous save to deny Lufudu.
Sub Charlie Aitken perhaps came closest for Blyth in the 69th minute when, just four minutes after entering the fray, his volley was tipped over the bar.
The result leaves Blyth 18th in the table, level on points with neighbours Morpeth Town who picked up a fine 2-1 win over previously undefeated Stockton Town at Craik Park on Tuesday night.
On Saturday, Blyth came away with a 1-1 draw against Lancaster City at Croft Park after a spirited second half display.
The home side were second best for most of the game but substitute Billy Gordon came off the bench to rescue a point for Blyth with 11 minutes remaining.
Lancaster had taken the lead in the ninth minute through Christian Sloan and went on to hit the woodwork four times.
The equaliser came following some good work by Joe Oliver on the right before Dan Savage’s low shot across goal was turned in on the line by Gordon.
Spartans almost grabbed all three points in the 83rd minute. Savage looked to have been impeded and was bundled to the floor, but the referee deemed the challenge a fair one and the ball agonisingly rolled past the post.
Spartans’ assistant manager David Stockdale was then shown a red card in the 90th minute. He was initially shown a yellow card but then ironically applauded the referee and was shown a second yellow.
Blyth, famous cup giant-killers themselves, face a potential banana skin when they travel to West Yorkshire outfit Campion, who play in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division in the FA Cup first qualifying round. Campion were 1-0 winners over AFC Liverpool in the preliminary round.
Morpeth Town will face Emley, who play in the NPL Division One East, at Craik Park. Ties to be played over the weekend of August 31.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.