Connor wants progression from Blyth Spartans ahead of festive period

Blyth Spartans face Northern Premier League rivals Workington on Saturday afternoon.

Blyth Spartans manager Michael Connor has insisted he will remain positive as his side look to secure the first win of his managerial reign this weekend.

Connor’s men looked well on their way to racking up their first maximum under the former Blyth Town boss on Tuesday night when goals from Connor Pani and Cyril Giraud put them two goals ahead in their home clash with FC United of Manchester. However, the visitors hit back to claim a last-gasp draw and ensure Spartans had collected just two points from three consecutive home games. After setting his players a target of seven to nine points from the trio of Croft Park clashes, Connor admitted he was left ‘gutted’ by their return - but the Spartans manager still believes his side can enjoy a positive run-in to the hectic festive period.

He told The Gazette: “I think the Warrington game proved we can play well away. These lads don’t fear anything, they want to go out there and do what we want them to do. We’ve got five or six new lads in the squad and we are progressing. We have players to come back and hopefully more to come in and I’m super positive about the way we are going. We can be positive about what we can do heading towards Christmas. Am I gutted about the three games? Yes, because I wanted nine points from the three home games but we still need to keep pushing forwards.”

Spartans are awaiting news on the fitness of striker JJ Hooper, on-loan Sunderland goalkeeper Adam Richardson and right-back Joe Oliver ahead of the game - but Connor Pani will definitely miss the trip to Borough Park as he serves a suspension for the red card he received in last weekend’s home defeat against Hyde. Nicky Deverdics will also miss out as he continues to battle back from the injury he suffered against Matlock Town last month.