Michael Connor backs young players as Blyth Spartans prepare for FC United of Manchester
Blyth Spartans manager Michael Connor believes his side are ‘heading in the right direction’ as they prepare to face FC United of Manchester on Tuesday night.
The meeting with the Red Rebels will be the last of three consecutive home games for Connor’s side and they head into the game looking to bounce back from Saturday’s narrow defeat to Northern Premier League Premier Division play-off contenders Hyde United. That loss came in challenging circumstances after on-loan Gateshead midfielder was shown a red card with just 20 minutes on the clock - but Connor was heartened by the spirit shown by the ten men he left behind when he was dismissed.
However, despite a spirited display at the weekend, the defeat means Spartans now lie eight points adrift of safety in non-league’s third tier and without a win since a 3-0 triumph at Stockton Town in the middle of September. Connor remains adamant he will focus on the positives and threw his support behind his young players as they continue a steep learning curve.
He told The Gazette: “We just want a good crowd again and the fans are getting behind us, which has been fantastic for me and the players. I understand the frustration but these lads are young, they are learning and they’ve carried no luck. We are proud of what they are trying to do and we are continuing trying to add to the squad.
“Things are positive, they are heading in the right direction but we just need that win to give us an extra boost to move on. The lads are learning and I’m proud to see them buying into what we are trying to do here. It’s hurting them and us a little that we aren’t winning games but the luck has to turn at some point and we will keep working to make sure it does.”
Spartans will be without midfielder Nicky Deverdics as he continues his recovery from an injury picked up in the defeat against Matlock and JJ Hooper will be assessed before a final decision is made on his availability. New signing Dean Briggs could be available for the first time after he agreed to join Spartans following his departure from Northern Premier League East club Bishop Auckland last month.