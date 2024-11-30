Sunderland keeper named as 'one for the future' after man of the match display

A Sunderland youngster has been praised after shining during the early weeks of his loan spell in non-league football.

Sunderland goalkeeper Adam Richardson has been told he is ‘one for the future’ after producing a man of the match display in his latest appearance for loan club Blyth Spartans.

The Black Cats youngster had a short loan spell with Northern Premier League Premier Division club Hebburn Town earlier in the season and secured a second temporary stint in the third tier of non-league football when he joined Spartans last month. Richardson was unable to prevent Michael Connor’s side from falling to defeats against Warrington Rylands, Matlock Town and Macclesfield in his first three appearances for the Croft Park club - but did produce a number of impressive saves in their midweek home draw with Bamber Bridge.

Sunderland keeper Adam Richardson in action during his loan spell at Blyth Spartans (photo Bill Broadley) | Bill Broadley

Richardson was in fine form once again on Saturday after he continued to shine in Spartans 1-0 home defeat against Hyde United as Connor’s men came close to snatching a point despite playing with ten men for over 70 minutes. The Black Cats academy stopper was a key reason for Spartans remaining in the game and Connor has been impressed with what he has witnessed from Richardson during the first month of his loan stint in Northumberland.

Speaking after the game, he said: “He’s a super goalkeeper isn’t he? What a great future this kid has got and Sunderland just seem to find these goalkeepers from somewhere. We have to thank Sunderland for allowing us to have him because he’s been brilliant for us. It was a very, very good performance from him and everything he does it what you’d want and he seems to love learning more and more. He found it hard after the Macclesfield game but he’s come back with a great performance today. He’s pulled off a wonder save on Tuesday against Bamber Bridge and that got us a point and he’s made a number of unbelievable saves today. He’s definitely one for the future because he’s still very young for a goalkeeper.”

Richardson will be back in action on Tuesday night when Spartans face FC United of Manchester at Croft Park.