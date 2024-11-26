Dan Burn at Blyth Community Hospital.

Newcastle United footballer Dan Burn has visited the local community hospital in the town where he was born.

The Premier League defender took time out recently to visit Blyth Community Hospital.

Both the inpatient ward and children’s outpatient department at the hospital have been refurbished.

Dan enjoyed meeting children who were attending appointments, their families/carers and some patients being currently cared for on the inpatient ward.

He said: “Being involved in the community I was born and grew up in is very important to me and being here seeing the improvements that have been made to Blyth Community Hospital is great.

“I have really enjoyed meeting the children, those patients staying in hospital and the staff. The environment they are now being cared for in is fantastic.

"We all rely on our NHS, and you could clearly see the staff are really passionate about what they do, regardless of their role.

"It is great that we have this hospital in Blyth, and I appreciate being invited to visit.”

Work on the children’s outpatient department, which used to be an adult’s in-patient ward, began in January.

The space has been transformed into an accessible, dedicated and workable area for clinicians to see and care for children and young people. Consideration has also been given to ensuring more children can be seen and cared for within the Blyth area.

The number of rooms available for one-to-one consultations has been increased and the large therapy room enables group consultations. Both will reduce waiting times for individual patients and those waiting for specialist assessments.

It is expected that the number of children who will access services on this ward will increase from 50 to more than 100 per month.

Jane Smyth, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust’s general manager in child health, said: “I am delighted with the result of the work we have done.

"As well as various paediatric clinics, our new large therapy room will enable autistic spectrum disorder group assessments. This bright and airy space will enhance children’s experiences during the assessment and will give clinicians the opportunity to observe children while they play and interact with others.

“Our primary mental health team now have a welcoming, calm and relaxing environment to see children in. The environment is so important to ensure children feel comfortable to express their thoughts and feelings.

“The new department also takes into account the needs of a family unit with a dedicated waiting room and breastfeeding room. It will improve the experience of both children receiving care and of their families/carers.

"When a child is ill or if they need extra support, we want to ensure we provide this care in the very best way we can in the local community. I would like to give my heartfelt thanks to Dan to coming along to meet patients, their families and our staff. It meant the world and really made people’s day!”

Northumbria Healthcare worked with project managers, Identity Consult, architects from JDDK and building contractors, Geoffrey Robinson Limited.

Work on the inpatient ward, which included fitting new doors, flooring, ceiling and lighting, updating the furniture and painting it, was completed in the summer.

Bright, Northumbria Healthcare’s charity, has also contributed to these projects providing funding for furniture and wall décor.