Rallying call issued as Blyth Spartans prepare for Bamber Bridge test

Action from Blyth Spartans home game with Matlock Town (photo Bill Broadley) | Bill Broadley

Blyth Spartans face the first of three consecutive home games when they host Bamber Bridge on Tuesday night.

Assistant manager Tom Wade has called on Blyth Spartans to produce a more solid performance as they look to claim the first win of Michael Connor’s managerial reign on Tuesday night.

Bamber Bridge are the visitors to Croft Park as Connor’s side look to move on from a difficult day at Northern Premier League Premier Division leaders Macclesfield as the favourites for promotion hit Spartans for six. However, the next seven days will provide Connor and his players with an opportunity to begin laying the foundations for an improved run of form as Tuesday’s meeting with the Brig precedes home clashes with Hyde United and FC United of Manchester. A recent run of seven consecutive defeats has left Spartans eight points adrift of safety and with the worst goal difference in the Premier Division by some distance.

An upturn in form has to come sooner rather than later if Spartans are to give themselves a chance of avoiding a second consecutive relegation - and assistant manager Wade knows exactly where they must improve if they are to end a poor run of form.

He told The Gazette: “We have to get something out of Tuesday, whether that’s three points or a point. We have to realise that can be the start of the season for us, it can set us up for another home game on Saturday and it can help us start to build momentum. But first and foremost, we need to be competitive. We need that first clean sheet, we need that just as much as the win, not to concede in a game because that’s crucial. That can be the start of things and that can be where we can move things forward within the squad.”

There was mixed news on the selection front for Connor as Harry Gardiner remains unavailable and captain Nicky Deverdics is set for a spell on the sidelines with an injury suffered against Matlock. Forward Mitch Curry is set to return to contention and Spartans could hand home debuts to recent signings Shay Richardson, Cyril Giraud and Dan Myers after they all started Saturday’s defeat at Macclesfield.