Grassroots football clubs helping make communities healthier thanks to new scheme

David Jones and Craig Robson are supporting the MECC initiative.

Grassroots football clubs in the North East are expanding how they support their communities by ‘making every contact count’.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northumberland FA has rolled out a new programme with the hope of improving the wellbeing of those at local football clubs.

Welfare officers and club volunteers at Cramlington United FC and Whitley Bay Juniors FC have been given the skills to deliver the ‘Make Every Contact Count’ (MECC) training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The training was also attended by club welfare officers at Newcastle Benfield Juniors, AFC Newbiggin Juniors, New Fordley Juniors and the Inclusion Sport Foundation.

A key focus of MECC is the prevention of ill health and the small changes that everyone can all make to boost their health and wellbeing, and ensure longer, healthier and happier lives.

It’s hoped the training will give people the knowledge, skills and confidence to support the health of others who may not access traditional NHS services and signpost them to make changes for their own wellbeing. This is supported by the regional Gateway App, which has links to local services working across a range of areas that affect health and wellbeing.

The training will help them to identify and have better conversations to tackle issues such as loneliness, finances, mental health, alcohol and healthy weight that can all have an impact on wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Jones, head of football development at Northumberland FA, said: “Grassroots clubs in our region already play a vital role within their communities by supporting 28,000 play football across the region.

“This puts grassroots clubs in a unique position to be able to support the health and wellbeing of their communities and to prevent numerous health and social issues.

“Clubs already do so much off the pitch to assist their communities. The provision of MECC provides additional resource, knowledge and process to help clubs continue to grow their work.

“The MECC training will also allow clubs to disseminate the training across their coaching workforce, to ensure the network of support for those in football is as wide as possible.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Craig Robson, the regional MECC lead, said: “Just listening to those that attended the training with us, you can understand that community clubs are about more than just football. They’re at the heart of their communities and the reach they have across multiple age groups and volunteers is huge.

“The clubs that are adopting MECC early have shown a desire to support those diverse conversations they’re already having to support people as best they can without becoming health experts.

“I’m so pleased to be working with Northumberland FA in making this change. It again proves anyone can get involved in MECC, not just healthcare workers.

“Grassroots clubs support countless people in our communities. It means they’re best placed to be able to offer this provision to help improve people’s wellbeing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“These conversations are encouraging people to be mindful about factors such as housing, loneliness and transport, which we know can have a huge impact on people’s life.”

The regional MECC programme forms part of the North East and North Cumbria Integrated Care System’s (ICS) work to achieve better health and wellbeing for all in the North East and North Cumbria, to help people live healthier lives for longer. It is hosted by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

To learn more about MECC, visit www.meccgateway.co.uk/nenc.