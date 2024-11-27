Connor senses Blyth Spartans improvement after Bamber Bridge draw

Blyth Spartans manager Michael Connor (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

Blyth Spartans earned a point in their home draw with Northern Premier League rivals Bamber Bridge on Tuesday night.

Blyth Spartans manager Michael Connor believes a new mentality is being put in place after his side claimed a hard-earned point against Bamber Bridge on Tuesday night.

Connor had called for a reaction to Saturday’s 6-0 hammering at the hands of Northern Premier League Premier Division leaders Macclesfield ahead of the game - but watched on as his side fell behind to an Alex Kenyon goal just before the half-hour mark. The visitors were reduced to ten men for the final quarter of an hour when Adam Dodd received two yellow cards in a matter of seconds for ungentlemanly conduct and dissent.

Spartans got back on level-terms within eight minutes when Joe Oliver grabbed an equaliser and both Connor Pani and recent signing Dan Myers tried their luck without success as Connor’s side pressed forwards in search of a winner. They were grateful for the heroics of on-loan Sunderland goalkeeper Adam Richardson when he produced a stunning save in the fourth minute of injury-time to deny visitors winger Jack Baxter to earn his side a point that Connor felt was the least they deserved.

He told The Gazette: “It’s a point to build on but it’s probably more about the disappointment we didn’t win the game. I think you look at this and the Warrington game, we have shown in both games what we are capable of when we create opportunities. We could have lost the game but Adam Richardson has pulled out an unbelievable save in the closing stages to get us a point but you just take the positives.

“For me, we created a lot of opportunities. We had a goal ruled for offside and a few of my old Blyth Town lads were there and they said to was very close but it’s a point, it’s something to take, we are moving in the right direction. We’ve got a new side, a young side with a little experience in there but we are progressing and it’s all about putting those building blocks in place. We are seeing a different mindset and mentality creeping into the club.”

Spartans are back in action on Saturday when Hyde United are the visitors to Croft Park before Connor’s men host FC United of Manchester next Tuesday night.