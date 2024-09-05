Music teacher instrumental in mentoring rising stars from Northumberland in the music industry
Dru Irving’s own journey in the music industry has been marked by perseverance and passion, and after performing in various rock bands, he eventually pursued formal education in music – earning a degree from Northumbria University.
He taught music at what was then Ashington High School before focusing on private music lessons.
Dru is currently mentoring Hannah Stanton from Wylam, a talented 16-year-old guitarist and singer.
They have collaborated with young engineer Adam Forster at The Old Church Studio in Thropton to record two songs. These tracks have been released on an EP titled Four Stories.
Dru said: “I look at my start in life with no qualifications and wonder where I may have been if someone had shown an interest in me.
“That is why I put everything into working with my students and I’m getting a great deal of satisfaction out of seeing how well they are doing in the music industry.
“Hannah has made tremendous progress in her musical journey and it's been a privilege to support her.”
Of Dru’s mentorship, Hannah said: “My guitar playing, singing, and musical knowledge have improved immensely, thanks to Dru's great teaching and guidance. He's always willing to go above and beyond, advising me on performing in public, helping me with songwritin, and finding equipment.”
Another of Dru's success stories is Jack Elsdon, a former Gosforth High School student now studying at the London College of Music after achieving Jazz Piano Grade 8 with Distinction.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.