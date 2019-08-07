Duke and Duchess of Northumberland celebrate birth of their first grandchild
The Duke and Duchess of Northumberland have become grandparents for the first time.
Lord Max Percy, 29, and his wife, Princess Nora of Oettingen-Spielberg, also 29, had a baby girl on Wednesday, July 31 in Munich. She weighed nine-and-a-half pounds and was named Romy Jane Percy.
Lord Max is the youngest of the Northumberlands’ four children, after Lady Katy, Earl Percy and Lady Melissa.
Max was married to the Florida-born Princess Nora, a graduate of Edinburgh University, in Oettingen in Bavaria, Germany, in July 2017.
The 12th and current Duke of Northumberland is Ralph Percy, 62. The Old Etonian succeeded the title from the 11th duke, his elder brother Henry Percy when he died in 1995 aged 42 without an heir.
Romy was born in the same month as the duke and duchess celebrated their ruby wedding anniversary.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
A statement was issued from the duke and his wife Lady Jane, 61.
It said: "Such exciting times ahead for Max, Nora and all the family and a huge welcome to Romy."
* The title of Duke of Northumberland was first created in 1551 under Edward VI for John Dudley, first Earl of Warwick and father-in-law of the unfortunate Lady Jane Grey; the “Nine Day Queen.”
Jane was deposed by Mary I in July 1553. A month later Dudley was beheaded at Tower Hill. Jane, along with Lord Guildford Dudley, her husband and Dudley’s son, were beheaded at the Tower of London the following year.