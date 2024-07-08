Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Halifax will close another of its bank branches in Northumberland in only a few months time, it has been announced.

The bank’s Waterloo Road branch in Blyth will close for good on November 4 in yet another blow for the town centre.

The closure of the bank’s Alnwick branch was announced earlier this year for January 15, 2025.

The nearest alternative Halifax branches to Blyth are on Station Road in Ashington, 7 miles away, and on Bedford Street in North Shields, nearly 10 miles away.

Halifax will close its branch in Blyth later this year. (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Halifax also said it will send a ‘community banker’ to Blyth after the branch closes. They will offer face to face banking support to the bank’s customers, with the dates and location that this service would be made available not yet confirmed.

A Halifax spokesperson said: “As many customers now choose to bank through their mobile app or online, visits to our Blyth branch have fallen over recent years.

“The local Post Office offers everyday banking, with cash also available at close by free-to-use ATMs.

“Customers can also manage their money through our mobile banking apps, online, by calling us or speaking to a community banker.”

According to Halifax’s own analysis, customer transactions at the branch fell by 51% between February 2019 and February 2024, while the use of the branch’s cash machine fell by 32% in the same period.

The analysis also revealed that the branch still has 602 monthly customers. The bank also said 79% of its Blyth personal customers visited a different branch or used online banking.

This announcement follows a spate of other bank closures in the county.

