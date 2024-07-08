Halifax branch in Blyth to be the latest bank closure to hit Northumberland's high streets
and live on Freeview channel 276
The bank’s Waterloo Road branch in Blyth will close for good on November 4 in yet another blow for the town centre.
The closure of the bank’s Alnwick branch was announced earlier this year for January 15, 2025.
The nearest alternative Halifax branches to Blyth are on Station Road in Ashington, 7 miles away, and on Bedford Street in North Shields, nearly 10 miles away.
Halifax also said it will send a ‘community banker’ to Blyth after the branch closes. They will offer face to face banking support to the bank’s customers, with the dates and location that this service would be made available not yet confirmed.
A Halifax spokesperson said: “As many customers now choose to bank through their mobile app or online, visits to our Blyth branch have fallen over recent years.
“The local Post Office offers everyday banking, with cash also available at close by free-to-use ATMs.
“Customers can also manage their money through our mobile banking apps, online, by calling us or speaking to a community banker.”
According to Halifax’s own analysis, customer transactions at the branch fell by 51% between February 2019 and February 2024, while the use of the branch’s cash machine fell by 32% in the same period.
The analysis also revealed that the branch still has 602 monthly customers. The bank also said 79% of its Blyth personal customers visited a different branch or used online banking.
This announcement follows a spate of other bank closures in the county.
TSB announced in May that it would close its branches in Amble and Bedlington, where it is the last remaining bank.
Lloyds will also close its Alnwick branch, Barclays has already closed its Berwick-upon-Tweed branch this year, and four Whitley Bay banks have closed in the last year.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.