Concerns have been raised on behalf of customers and staff after a bank announced that its Berwick branch will close early next year.

Barclays revealed this week that the premises on Hide Hill will shut its doors for good on Wednesday, February 14.

In its reasons for closure report, Barclays states it has identified that only 19 customers use the Berwick branch regularly as the only way to do their banking.

But in response to the announcement, Berwick North county councillor Catherine Seymour said: “I have written to tell Barclays of the disappointment and concern for their loyal customers and staff in hearing of this news.

“They are to close at least 180 of its branches in 2023/24 due to customers making fewer visits in person and Berwick is on the list for the chopping block in this latest round of cuts.

“With the huge profits that banks make throughout the country, surely they can adapt their customer service to continue to serve communities and keep our branch open.”

Berwick Chamber of Trade chairman Stephen Scott said: “The decision by Barclays to close its Berwick branch is clearly disappointing, but it follows a national trend that Berwick has largely escaped so far.

“However, the reality is that the world of banking has changed and Berwick can’t be immune to it. The closure will clearly impact many domestic and business customers and they will have to learn to adapt accordingly. Whether we like it or not, it is a process of change that we can’t avoid.”

The Barclays report said 90 per cent of people who use the branch also banked using the app, online and by phone in 2022.

It added: “We’ll stay in your community and you’ll be able to talk to us in person. We’re finalising the details of where we’ll be based and we’ll be available to help you with things like day-to-day banking queries and helping you manage your money, though there won’t be access to cash at this site.