Wansbeck MP Ian Lavery has called for a debate in the House of Commons on the impact of high street bank closures after TSB announced plans to close the last bank branch in Bedlington.

The branch on Front Street in Bedlington will be one of 36 TSB outlets to close across the country. The company’s branch in Amble is also set to close.

Speaking in the House of Commons, the Labour MP criticised the decision, effective from May 2025, to close the town’s last branch.

Addressing Leader of the House Penny Mourdant, Mr Lavery said: “Yesterday, TSB announced 36 bank closures, including the bank on Bedlington high street in my constituency.

TSB’s Amble and Bedlington branches are closing in May 2025 as part of plans to shutter 36 branches across the UK. (Photo by Leon Neal/Getty Images)

“It will be the last bank closing its doors, making Bedlington basically a banking desert. I understand that lots of people now prefer telephone banking or internet banking but there is lots and lots of people, mainly vulnerable people, who depend on high street banks.

“This will have a huge impact on Bedlington. Will the Leader of the House join me in appealing, demanding, on TSB to review their decision in Bedlington, and can we have a debate in this house to discuss the impact on towns like Bedlington because of these actions?”

Ms Mourdant replied: “I am sorry to hear about the situation in my honourable friend’s constituency. It is in everyone’s interests, including the banks, that constituents have access to their services.

“Even if a particular building, bricks and mortar, has to close down, there are ways or retaining these banking services such as cash banking for businesses and access to banking services particularly for vulnerable and older people.

“These need to be continued in our communities. I will make sure that the relevant department will give the honourable gentleman advice about what he can do to help facilitate that, but of course, this bank has an obligation to ensure that its customers can continue to use its services.”

TSB has said that the way customers bank is “changing”, with more than 95% of transactions now made using mobile, online and other ways to bank as opposed to in branches. However, the company insisted it was “committed” to face-to-face services across the country.

In Bedlington, 13 personal customers and four business customers use the branch regularly according to TSB’s analysis. 27% of personal customers in Bedlington do not use online, mobile, or telephone banking.

The nearest branch for residents is in Morpeth, which the bank has announced will be reducing its opening hours from August 30, while there is also a nearby post office in Bedlington that offers cash services.

Trade union Unite branded TSB’s announcement, which will result in job cuts, as “a grave mistake.”

Unite regional officer Andy Case said: “The union is pressing TSB to urgently reconsider its damaging bank branch closures plan.

“TSB customers will rightly be concerned by today’s news and they will undoubtedly suffer a downgrade in service from these job cuts.