A Whitley Bay councillor dubbed the closure as “frightening” and fears the vacant unit could sully the area.

Whitley Bay councillor John O’Shea said: “We have had three in recent months go and its a bit frightening for local residents. This is a negative situation.

“The number of banks is diminishing and I am a little bit concerned about the vacant spaces which will be left, which do not make the town centre look attractive.”

The Barclays branch in Whitley Bay. (Photo by Iain Buist via LDRS)

Branches of HSBC, NatWest, and Halifax have all permanently pulled down the shutters in Whitley Bay, each claiming physical banks are often underused thanks to online banking.

According to figures from Barclays, only 13 customers use the branch exclusively for their banking needs and do not interact with the bank in any other way.

In addition, fewer than 10% of transactions take place within the bank, which will close to the public on December 1.

Barclays has also announced it will hold ‘tea and teach’ sessions for customers who wish to explore online banking or alternatives to physical branches.

A Barclays spokesperson said: “Our customers’ behaviour has changed significantly in recent years, with the majority now choosing online banking.

"This is reflected at the Whitley Bay branch, and as we adapt we are finding new ways to support our customers by maintaining our community presence with options for customers who still require in-person support.

“In Whitley Bay, we plan to open a Barclays Local, a cashless banking site where customers can meet a colleague face-to-face for banking support as they would in a branch and without the need to travel.