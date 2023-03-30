The trust’s Zoe Robertson and Muzzammil Majid were both winners at a conference and award ceremony for specialty and specialist (SAS) doctors and dentists hosted by Health Education England North East.

Dr Majid, who works in anaesthetics, won for outstanding clinical skills while Dr Robertson, who helped organise the event, won for her contribution to teaching and training.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Robertson said: “[Dr Majid] has spent such a long time at the trust, training and teaching so many over the years, so this prize is great recognition of all he has contributed over his career.

Some of Northumbria Healthcare’s SAS doctors, including award winners Dr Majid (left) and Dr Robertson (third left).

“I am really grateful to be an SAS tutor as it is such a lovely role to have.

“With 48 SAS doctors across 14 specialties, it is a really diverse workforce that is very much the backbone of Northumbria.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elsewhere Susan Devlin, a speech and language assistant at the trust, made the shortlist at the Augmentative and Alternative Communication 2023 Awards for outstanding community inclusion.

This recognises her work helping find the right communication aids and apps for those with conditions like Parkinson’s or motor neurone disease.

Dawn Douglas, community matron for the Berwick district nursing team, with the bronze BJN award.

She was nominated for the award by specialist speech and language therapist Debbie Annis-Marley, who said: “When I saw the category options, I knew I had to nominate Susie.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“She is passionate and goes above and beyond to make sure everyone that needs it has a voice.

“We regularly receive comments about her caring and supportive nature. She is a credit to the service. We are very proud of her.”

The Berwick district nursing team has seen recent success too, finishing third in the Wound Care Nurse of the Year prize at the British Journal of Nursing Awards for its ongoing project to improve patient care.

The team collects its prize for innovation in clinical education at the Bright Ideas in Health Awards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And at the Bright Ideas in Health Awards, Northumbria Healthcare was nominated in five categories, picking up two wins.