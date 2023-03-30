Northumbria Healthcare doctors and nurses win series of awards
Awards for two specialist doctors are among a range of prizes which have been picked up by Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.
The trust’s Zoe Robertson and Muzzammil Majid were both winners at a conference and award ceremony for specialty and specialist (SAS) doctors and dentists hosted by Health Education England North East.
Dr Majid, who works in anaesthetics, won for outstanding clinical skills while Dr Robertson, who helped organise the event, won for her contribution to teaching and training.
Dr Robertson said: “[Dr Majid] has spent such a long time at the trust, training and teaching so many over the years, so this prize is great recognition of all he has contributed over his career.
“I am really grateful to be an SAS tutor as it is such a lovely role to have.
“With 48 SAS doctors across 14 specialties, it is a really diverse workforce that is very much the backbone of Northumbria.”
Elsewhere Susan Devlin, a speech and language assistant at the trust, made the shortlist at the Augmentative and Alternative Communication 2023 Awards for outstanding community inclusion.
This recognises her work helping find the right communication aids and apps for those with conditions like Parkinson’s or motor neurone disease.
She was nominated for the award by specialist speech and language therapist Debbie Annis-Marley, who said: “When I saw the category options, I knew I had to nominate Susie.
“She is passionate and goes above and beyond to make sure everyone that needs it has a voice.
“We regularly receive comments about her caring and supportive nature. She is a credit to the service. We are very proud of her.”
The Berwick district nursing team has seen recent success too, finishing third in the Wound Care Nurse of the Year prize at the British Journal of Nursing Awards for its ongoing project to improve patient care.
And at the Bright Ideas in Health Awards, Northumbria Healthcare was nominated in five categories, picking up two wins.
The trust’s multidisciplinary Foetal Wellbeing Education Programme won in the Innovation in Clinical Education category, while the Manufacturing and Innovation Hub in Seaton Delaval won in the Contribution to Sustainable Healthcare category.