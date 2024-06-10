Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Hardy, the iconic flyfishing brand, has had an esteemed royal warrant bestowed upon it by King Charles III.

This honour signifies an exceptional recognition of the brand's unwavering commitment to delivering excellence and innovation in the realm of fly fishing tackle.

The royal warrant is a tradition dating back centuries, reserved for brands and suppliers who have demonstrated unparalleled dedication and craftsmanship in their respective fields.

This is the first round of royal warrants for King Charles III, issued to 145 distinguished companies.

The Hardy Museum opening in 2021.

It is the eighth royal warrant granted to Alnwick-based Hardy, with four previous warrants specifically recognising the brand's excellence in supplying fishing tackle to members of the British Royal family.

This latest honour represents the pinnacle of recognition for Hardy's continued commitment to excellence and serves as the ultimate seal of approval, affirming Hardy's dedication to quality and craftsmanship.

"We are deeply honoured to receive this royal warrant from HM The King," said John Henderson, commercial director for Hardy.

"It is a testament to our ongoing commitment to providing anglers with the finest quality fly fishing tackle, and we are proud to uphold the standards set forth by the Royal

family."

Hardy's dedication to innovation and tradition has made it a beloved name among anglers worldwide and elevated its reputation to new heights.

It opened a flagship store, The Hardy Store & Museum, on Bondgate Within in 2021 ahead of its 150th anniversary.

And it also recently invested in a brand-new purpose-built location for its skilled manufacturing team, many of whom have worked with Hardy for decades.