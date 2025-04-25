Blyth Spartans manager Colin Myers (photo Stephen Beecroft) | Stephen Beecroft

Colin Myers has been named as new Blyth Spartans manager and will lead the club into their Northern Premier League East campaign next season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Colin Myers has been confirmed as new manager of Blyth Spartans after spending the last month in interim charge of the Northern Premier League club.

Myers was part of the Spartans managerial team that helped lead the club to the FA Cup third round during the 2013/14 season after seeing off the likes of Darlington, Altrincham and Hartlepool United before succumbing to a narrow defeat against Championship club Birmingham City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After leaving his role at Croft Park in February 2015, Myers spent time in charge of then-Northern League club Consett before returning to former club Bishop Auckland during the early weeks of the 2017/18 season. After stepping down from his role with the Two-Blues at the end of the campaign, Myers has taken time away from the dugout but returned to Spartans last month to join Michael Connor’s coaching team.

Blyth Spartans manager Colin Myers (photo Stephen Beecroft) | Stephen Beecroft

Connor’s departure was confirmed was confirmed three weeks later and Myers has now been handed the managerial role on a permanent basis after he and one other candidate were interviewed earlier this week. That means the first game on his permanent reign will come against Worksop Town on Saturday afternoon as a disastrous season finally comes to an end. Once that game is done and the campaign is consigned to the history books, the new Spartans boss will be tasked with the job of helping the club bounce back from successive relegations and prepare for life in the Northern Premier League East Division, where his current side will face a number of other North East clubs that include his former employers Consett and Bishop Auckland.

Although wins have evaded Spartans during Myers’ interim reign, there has been an acceptance there has been some improvement in performances during that time. However, the new man in charge at Croft Park has stressed there is still a long way to go before supporters can feel pride in their club after what has been a disastrous period in their 125-year history.

He told The Gazette: “We need to reunite the football club because of what has gone on over the last four or five years. It’s become fragmented but the change of ownership has started the process of bringing things back together. There are a lot of unhappy people, that’s understandable, but I think we have put some pride back into the shirt with some performances recently but that’s not enough for Blyth Spartans and we need wins to get the pride back fully.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Once Saturday’s home game with Worksop is consigned to the history books, Myers will begin the painstaking process of preparing a Spartans squad ready to compete in the fourth tier of the non-league game. After spending the last four weeks working with the current members of the Croft Park ranks, the new Spartans boss admitted some players will be retained - but he warned others will be moved on as he looks to make an impact upon his return to the dugout.

He said: “It’s about building a solid foundation and we have to stop the rot. The players have been playing for their futures here, you do that every time you pull on the shirt and I have got to know them quite well over the last three or four weeks. There are some good players that will be retained but obviously we will allow some to leave the football club over the summer. We have to get past 1st May with the players on contract but we will look to start rebuilding as soon as possible.”

“Any new signing will come into a fully supportive environment”

Croft Park, home of Blyth Spartans | NationalWorld

Myers will spend the summer looking to add to his squad to aid their bid to recover from suffering a second successive relegation. With the North East non-league scene now heavily represented in the third and fourth tiers of the non-league game, competition for potential signings will be fierce during the close season - but Myers is determined to ensure the small details can help Spartans succeed with their summer recruitment plans.

He explained: “We have to build from the ground up and it has been a light touch over the last couple of weeks because you don’t want to change everything but now we can really hammer that home during the summer. First and foremost, it’s Blyth Spartans, it still has a brilliant name and any new signing will come into a fully supportive environment. We know we won’t be top payers at that level so have to make the environment as professional and efficient as we can. There are things happening at the club to try and improve that side of things and we will continue working hard to get things back on track.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Myers will have full support

Blyth Spartans chairman Kevin Miles and manager Colin Myers (photo Stephen Beecroft) | Stephen Beecroft

Myers become the second permanent appointment made by Spartans since they came under community ownership in November last year and chairman Kevin Miles has stressed the new man will have ‘the full support of everyone at the club’ as the rebuilding process gets underway.

He said: “After a thorough and rigorous application and interview process, Colin emerged as clearly the strongest candidate to tackle the challenges involved in rebuilding this proud club. We are pleased to welcome him into his new role and he can be assured of the full support of everyone at the club as we prepare for next season and beyond.”

Tom Wade leaves role at Blyth Spartans

Spartans have also confirmed club co-ordinator Tom Wade has left his role at Croft Park.

A statement released on the club website read: “Blyth Spartans AFC can also confirm that club co-ordinator Tom Wade has now left his role at the club, and the Board would like to extend our grateful thanks to Tom for his dedicated help and support during his most recent involvement with us.”

Your next football read: Ashington manager Nick Gray says team didn't have any quality in game against Heaton Stannington