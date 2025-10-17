Michael Connor returns to Blyth Town ahead of Ossett United visit

Michael Connor has returned to former club Blyth Town (photo Blyth Town (photo Steve White) | Steve White

A familiar face has returned to Blyth Town as they battle against relegation from the Northern Premier League East Division.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blyth Town have revealed former manager Michael Connor has returned to the club and will work alongside current boss Gavin Fell on the club’s management team.

Just under a year has passed since Connor ended his 16-year spell with Town after being approached to take charge for neighbours Blyth Spartans. That brought an end to a remarkable period after he had played an integral role in guiding the club to six promotions and a historic seventh was secured just months after his departure as Fell led Town into the Northern Premier League for the first time with a Northern League Division One play-off final win at Newcastle Blue Star.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Michael Connor has returned to former club Blyth Town (photo Blyth Town (photo Steve White) | Steve White

Connor’s time with Spartans came to a close in March as the Croft Park club were on their way to a second consecutive relegation and they will meet Town in the Northern Premier League East Division this season. Following the departure of former joint-manager Mattie Thompson earlier this month, Fell has now revealed his delight over Connor’s return to the club and he admitted he has seen a different side to the man he worked alongside for so long during talks over the move.

He told the club website: “I would like to welcome Mick back to the club. Mick and I spoke at length about what needs to be achieved this season. We also spoke about how it needed to be different this time around, I know Mick won’t mind me saying this, but the timing was probably right when he moved on, he needed to deal with different people, different fans and gain a different footballing experience, as he had spent many years at Blyth Town and maybe felt a little less motivated

“I’ve seen a different side to Mick, he has definitely got the fire burning again, i sense he feels he has a point to prove, and I see someone who loves Blyth Town Football Club and them three things are going to be hugely important for the rest of the season. It’s going to be great to have Mick back working with our awesome management team, some he knows really really well and a couple of new faces in Emily and Sam, but this familiarity is important, as we don’t have time to get to know another new face, having someone who gets this group and the club was key, and no one knows Blyth Town better than Mick.”

Connor’s latest spell with Town will get underway on Saturday when they head to Ossett United on Saturday looking to end a run of five games without a win. The former club stalwart described himself as ‘super excited’ over what lies ahead of the club look to preserve their status in the fourth tier of the non-league game.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Connor said: “After talking with Gav and Scott it was a no brainer for me to return, it’s a club close to my heart and has been a massive part of my life. To be back with Gav was massive for me as I loved working with him first time round. Add Scott, Darren and Sandra to the mix along with the brilliant coaching staff I just don’t think twice about it. I’m super excited about the challenges ahead and getting started with this great group of players.”

Your next football read: Late goal sinks Ashington at top-of-the-table Redcar Athletic