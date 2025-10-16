Late goal sinks Ashington at top-of-the-table Redcar Athletic

A late goal by Oscar Fletcher saw Redcar Athletic maintain top spot in the East Division of the Pitching In Northern Premier League and at the same time sink Ashington hearts at Green Lane on Wednesday night.

The Colliers, who sit just above the drop zone, gave their all against the Teessiders who have plundered goals all season.

But with only one minute of the 90 remaining, it was ‘The Steelmen’ who took all three points.

Substitute Louis Johnson turned defender Rory Powell and threaded a pass through for Fletcher who fired in a right footer which got the slightest deflection. Ashington stopper Tyler Jones almost kept the ball out but it spun off his hand and went into the back of the net.

The result was cruel on Nick Gray’s side who had gone toe to toe with the hosts in a game where chances – particularly clear cut ones – were at an absolute premium.

In the early stages, a stumble by Scott Lowery led to a shot by Fletcher which was pushed around by Jones then a melee developed in the Ashington goalmouth following a cross from the right with Curtis Round clipping the ball wide.

Ashington’s only opportunity of the period came just past the half hour mark when skipper Karl Ross found Josh Gilchrist but his tame effort was easily held by ‘keeper Josh Mazfari.

Early in the second half, Jay Hornsby flashed the ball across the face of goal then when play switched, a weak shot by Fletcher was held by Jones.

Prolific striker Adam Boyes had a great chance to break the deadlock for the home side in the 76th minute but blazed the ball over the bar on the half volley.

Ashington had a ten minutes spell of dominance and after Craig Spooner drove the ball over, a cross by Gilchrist was intercepted at the near post by Mazfari.

Ashington manager Nick Gray said: “We came with a game plan and I thought that the starting 11 worked their socks off and pressed Redcar well. We stayed with runners and the longer the game went on, the more we grew into the contest and they (Redcar) got more frustrated.

"We changed the shape and matched them and it was disappointing that we didn’t get anything out of it at the end - you could see how happy they (Redcar) were.

"They are a good side and have got some good players and it was just a lapse of concentration which led to the only goal of the game near the end.”

On Saturday (October 18), Ashington are at home to North Ferriby.