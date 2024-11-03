Blyth Spartans manager Michael Connor (photo Paul Scott) | Paul Scott

It was all change in Blyth after Michael Connor was named as new Spartans manager.

Michael Connor has brought an end to his 16-year connection with Blyth Town after accepting an offer to become new manager of Northern Premier League neighbours Blyth Spartans.

Connor led Town to last season’s Northern League Division Two title in what will now be the last of the six promotions he achieved at Gateway Park and also created club history by guiding Town into their first ever Northumberland Senior Cup Final. A 2-1 defeat against a strong Newcastle United Under-21s side ended any thoughts of a league and cup double - but the momentum gained by a remarkable season has continued into the current campaign as Connor’s now-former club have pushed into the Division One play-off spots.

Assistant manager Gavin Fell took charge of Saturday’s 4-2 defeat at Newcastle Blue Star and he has now been confirmed as successor to Connor after the latter agreed to become the first appointment since a Community Interest Company led by supporters and sponsors officially completed a takeover at Spartans last week.

A classy statement released by Town on Sunday lunchtime read: “We join of the rest of Blyth in applauding the dedicated group of sponsors and supporters that have surely saved Blyth Spartans. We also take this opportunity to congratulate Michael Connor, newly appointed Spartans manager, we thank Michael for his loyalty and dedication in driving our first team forward throughout the 16 years he has been with our Club. Michael forms a huge part of our history and has given us many great memories and achievements to look back on.

“We wish Michael the very best of luck in his new venture. We are delighted to announce the natural progression of Gav Fell to first team manager, we are indeed in very good hands and are confident of our continued progression as a club under his experienced and capable management.”

Connor steps into the vacancy left behind by the departure of former Spartans manager David Stockdale last week and will take over a side sat at the bottom of the Northern Premier League Premier Division table. Former Spartans boss Tom Wade was in interim charge for Saturday’s 3-0 defeat at Ilkeston Town but he will now hand over the reins to Connor as the lifelong Spartans supporter prepares to embark on a new adventure with the club he grew up watching from the Croft Park terraces.

Speaking to the club website after his appointment was confirmed, Connor said: “After 16 years at Blyth Town, I am extremely proud to have the opportunity, as a local lad, to manage Blyth Spartans. I grew up as a Spartans fan and have so many memories of standing on the terraces for the famous cup runs; Spartans are the main reason I fell in love with football. I know this is going to be a challenge, but I am excited about the whole community relaunch of the club. There’s a real buzz about the place, and together we can make this club great again.”

Connor’s first game in charge will come when his new side visit Warrington Rylands next Saturday afternoon before his first home game follows seven days later when Matlock Town are the visitors to Croft Park.