Blyth Town celebrate league title with six games left to play
It’s taken him eight – but two of those seasons were lost to Covid.
The celebrations got underway at Horden’s Welfare Park as his side were crowned Northern League Division Two Champions.
“It’s a tremendous achievement by the players who have shown their quality and determination throughout the season and I’m very proud of what we as a club have achieved,” beamed Connor.
“The success isn’t just down to the players. We couldn’t have achieved it without the rest of the coaching staff, especially my assistant manager Gavin Fell, the ground staff and all the volunteers who put in so much hard work behind the scenes.”
The 4-0 success at Horden sealed the championship but the club are yet to receive the silverware.
Northern League chairman Glenn Youngman congratulated the club and said they would liaise with them for the formal presentation.
“Their winning margin is testament to the quality that they have shown from the very start of the campaign - they have won 94 points so far, racking up 31 wins along the way.”
Town still have six games left to play.