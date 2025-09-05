South Shields youngster backed to shine during Blyth Town loan

A South Shields youngster has joined Northern Premier League East Division club Blyth Town on loan for the remainder of the season.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Blyth Town manager Gavin Fell has backed South Shields youngster James Sloan to ‘show his quality’ during a season-long loan spell with the Northern Premier League East newcomers.

After watching his side make a slow start to their first ever season in step four after claiming promotion via a Northern League play-off final win against Newcastle Blue Star in May, Fell has looked to take action by adding a number of new faces to his squad over the last ten days. Mariners academy product Sloan became the latest new face to arrive at Gateway Park and the latest stage of the young centre-back’s development will get underway when his new side face Newton Aycliffe in an FA Trophy first qualifying round tie on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

South Shields defender James Sloan has joined Northern Premier League East club Blyth Town on loan (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

After completing the signing, Town boss Fell told The Gazette: “From our point of view, we have to say thank you to South Shields for giving us the opportunity to work with James. He trained with us on Tuesday, he looked very comfortable in terms of the quality he has, his presence and you know that will be tested in both boxes in this league. We played them in pre-season and he was super against us so getting him in will give everybody a lift within the club. We will be looking at others that we believe can upgrade the group and James is one of those that we believe can do that. Yes, he’s young but he’s gained some experience in the last two seasons, he can show his quality with us because he’s been good enough to get his first professional contract there and you don’t get that without having something about you.”

Competitive

Blyth Town joint-managers Gavin Fell and Mattie Thompson (photo Blyth Town FC) | Blyth Town FC

Sloan’s arrival coincides with yet another historic moment for Town as they prepare for their first ever FA Trophy tie.

Fell and his players will make the trip to Northern Premier League East rivals Aycliffe on Saturday as the Gateway Park club break new ground once again after securing qualification for the Trophy for the first time with promotion into the fourth tier of the non-league game.

Fell is relishing the challenge that lies ahead for his squad and admitted they face a significant test against an Aycliffe side managed by former Sunderland star Brian Atkinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “It’s a big moment for the club because it’s our first tie in the competition and we know it’s a tough game where we have to be at it and present in the game because that’s what we’ve had to be in every game this season. With due respect to the Northern League, we could maybe be at 70 or 80 percent in some games and you’d get the three points but it’s 100 percent week-in, week-out this season.

“Games are coming thick and fast, they’re all very competitive and Newton Aycliffe will be the same. I watched them at Blyth Spartans, they were outstanding in the first half and they ended up losing the game. But they passed the ball really well, they have good quality players and they have outstanding movement and energy. We have to be brave, we have to turn up and ultimately we have to make sure we put our stamp on the game.”