Haslam calls for focus from Blyth Spartans ahead of Basford United test

Charlie Aitken scores Blyth Spartans' winning goal against Mickleover (photo Paul Scott)

Blyth Spartans are looking for only their second away win of the season at Basford United on Saturday.

Blyth Spartans have been told to focus on Saturday’s visit to fellow strugglers Basford United - rather than reliving last weekend’s long-awaited win against Mickleover.

Michael Connor claimed the first maximum of his managerial reign when goals from Cyril Giraud and Charlie Aitken helped their side come from a goal down to secure a first win since a 3-0 victory at Stockton Town in mid-September. Despite picking up a much-needed three points at Croft Park, Spartans still remain 15 points from escaping the NPL Premier Division relegation zone ahead of their trip to second-from-bottom Basford.

Ahead of the trip to Nottinghamshire, first-team coach Nathan Haslam believes Spartans will be keen to experience that winning feeling once again - but warned they ‘can’t take their foot off the gas’ against their fellow strugglers.

He told The Gazette: “We’ve had a few injuries and we will have to assess how those players are ahead of Saturday’s game - but all of our thoughts are going into Basford and trying to build on the win. We can’t take our foot off the gas, we enjoy the win, it’s been a long-time coming but we have to be focused. The boys have tasted a little bit of what three points is about and I am sure they will want more of that now.”

Spartans will travel to Basford without loan duo Ben Fell and Alfie Doherty after they returned to respective parent clubs Gateshead and Whitby Town. Sam Hodgson has moved to Northern Premier League rivals Morpeth Town on loan in a deal that saw Highwaymen academy product Matt Griggs head in the opposite direction and Connor and Haslam will also be without forward Mitch Curry after he left the club when his contract came to a close.

Spartans will face a Basford side that will be managed by Willis Francis for the first time since his appointment earlier this week. The new man is charge will be assisted by John Ramshaw, who has experience of coaching roles with the likes of Boston United and Kidderminster Harriers. The new management team have wasted little time in adding to their squad and could hand debuts to the likes of defender Jamie Williamson, striker Theo Hudson and on-loan Notts County midfielder Daniel Adiefah after they joined the club in recent days.