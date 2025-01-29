Ashington suffer heavy defeat at home to impressive Newton Aycliffe side

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Ashington came back down to earth with a bump on Tuesday night when Newton Aycliffe won 4-0 after a powerful and convincing second half display at Woodhorn Lane.

The Colliers went into the contest on the back of a run of three unbeaten games but the visitors – on the periphery of the play off places in the East Division of the Pitching In Northern Premier League – turned on the heat after the break and were full value for the three points.

The home side also had to see out the game with ten men after Ryan Donaldson saw red in the closing stages.

Two months ago, Aycliffe were stunned when the Wansbeck outfit won 3-2 at Moore Lane. Many Ashington supporters said at the time that the Durham outfit were the best side they had played so far this season – and the point was raised again after another impressive display by the County Durham outfit.

The Colliers were still in the game at half time after an opening period where chances were few and far between.

Ashington began the second period a lot brighter and in the 52 nd minute, Harrison Clark slipped the ball to skipper Karl Ross who cut inside a defender but saw his shot held by Pollard.

Two minutes later, Aycliffe broke the deadlock. Following a corner on the right, skipper Ethan Wood fired in from the edge of the area with the ball squeezing between Staples and the post.

The visitors doubled their lead just past the hour mark. The goal stemmed from another corner which was played into the six yards box with Jake Petitjean netting from close range.

Five minutes later, it was 3-0. Aycliffe broke quickly on the counter from an Ashington corner with Adamson raiding down the right and when he squared the ball, Jarvie had the simple task of slotting it into the net.

Substitute Dane Eltringham added a fourth with five minutes remaining. He picked up possession and unleashed a low drive from 25 yards which flew into the net.

Three minutes later, Ashington’s troubles were compounded when Ryan Donaldson was sent off after being shown two yellow cards in quick succession.

*On Saturday (February 1), Ashington are at home to Consett.