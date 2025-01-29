Morpeth Town beat Guiseley in 'best performance of the season'
Goals from Luke James and Nic Bollado lift the Highwaymen into 8th place in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.
Delighted boss Craig Lynch enthused: “I thought it was our best performance of the season. I think Guiseley had lost one in 24 in the league which is some feat at this level. To keep producing results week after week shows how good a team they are.
"We knew we were going to be in for a tough night but we scored after four minutes and we were relentless from the start. I was a bit disappointed going in at half time because I thought we could have been two or three-nil up and that shows how well we played.
"In this league you need 11 working hard and tonight we had that in abundance and then it was a great time to score just after half time. Again we could have had one or two more in the second half.”
