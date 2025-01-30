James McConnell from Northumberland makes his Champions League debut for Liverpool
Although James McConnell was part of the Liverpool team that lost 3-2 at PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, he has spoken of his pride at making his Champions League debut – he played the full match – and he was praised by head coach Arne Slot.
The midfielder signed for the Merseyside club from Sunderland as an U15 player.
Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after the game, the 20-year-old said: “It was a really proud moment to start the game and I was really excited.
“I think the boss has put faith in a lot of young lads tonight thanks to the work that all the senior lads have done over the course of the season to put us in such a good position.
“I'm really grateful to the boss and you've just got to try to take the opportunity when it comes to you.”
