James McConnell from Northumberland makes his Champions League debut for Liverpool

By Andrew Coulson
Published 30th Jan 2025, 11:39 BST
James McConnell in action for Liverpool on his Champions League debut. Picture: Getty Images.James McConnell in action for Liverpool on his Champions League debut. Picture: Getty Images.
James McConnell in action for Liverpool on his Champions League debut. Picture: Getty Images.
A football player from Morpeth made his first appearance in Europe’s premier club competition last night (Wednesday).

Although James McConnell was part of the Liverpool team that lost 3-2 at PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, he has spoken of his pride at making his Champions League debut – he played the full match – and he was praised by head coach Arne Slot.

The midfielder signed for the Merseyside club from Sunderland as an U15 player.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after the game, the 20-year-old said: “It was a really proud moment to start the game and I was really excited.

“I think the boss has put faith in a lot of young lads tonight thanks to the work that all the senior lads have done over the course of the season to put us in such a good position.

“I'm really grateful to the boss and you've just got to try to take the opportunity when it comes to you.”

Related topics:LiverpoolNorthumberlandMorpethEuropeChampions LeagueArne Slot

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice