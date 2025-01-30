James McConnell in action for Liverpool on his Champions League debut. Picture: Getty Images.

A football player from Morpeth made his first appearance in Europe’s premier club competition last night (Wednesday).

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although James McConnell was part of the Liverpool team that lost 3-2 at PSV Eindhoven in the Netherlands, he has spoken of his pride at making his Champions League debut – he played the full match – and he was praised by head coach Arne Slot.

The midfielder signed for the Merseyside club from Sunderland as an U15 player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to Liverpoolfc.com after the game, the 20-year-old said: “It was a really proud moment to start the game and I was really excited.

“I think the boss has put faith in a lot of young lads tonight thanks to the work that all the senior lads have done over the course of the season to put us in such a good position.

“I'm really grateful to the boss and you've just got to try to take the opportunity when it comes to you.”