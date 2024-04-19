Deverdics issues rallying call as Blyth Spartans prepare for relegation showdown

Blyth Spartans midfielder Nicky Deverdics (photo Bill Broadley)

Nicky Deverdics has called for a collective effort as Blyth Spartans look to preserve their National League North status on what is sure to be a tense afternoon at Croft Park on Saturday.

Only goal difference is currently keeping Jon Shaw’s side out of the relegation zone and they know they will remain in the second tier of the non-league game if they are able to match Farsley Celtic’s result in their home game against Buxton. However, Spartans face a sizeable task as they host a Brackley Town side that need a win to secure a home tie in the play-off semi-finals.

Spartans are no strangers to relegation battles after avoiding the drop on several occasions in recent seasons - with last year’s remarkable 5-0 home win against Hereford on the final day of the campaign extending their time in the National League North. Although such a result would seem unlikely on Saturday afternoon, Deverdics believes relegation can be avoided once again with a major push on and off the pitch.

He said: “We have the tougher task on paper but the positive is that it is in our hands. There are positives and negatives but the simple fact is we have a game we desperately need to win and we were in the same situation last year and we came through it. It’s do-or-die, we know that - and we will do everything we can do what we need to do.

“There have been points thrown away this year and the luck Shawsy has had with injuries, I’ve never seen that before to be honest. The mood is pretty good in the camp, we have trained well and yes, we have a young group but there are experienced lads in and around the dressing room and you do what you can to install that belief and confidence in the players. We also have the fans with us an they were huge last year. We will need them, they will be with us, I’ve got no doubt about that.”