23 football clubs in Northumberland awarded funding to improve pitches

Twenty-three football clubs across the county are benefiting from £453,877 from the Football Foundation.

The funding has been awarded through its Pitch Maintenance Fund following the completion of pitch inspections using Pitch Power – this is the Football Foundation’s specially developed digital pitch inspection technology which is used for assessing and grading the quality of grass football pitches.

As part of a wider aim, The Football Foundation wants to help create 5,000 good quality grass pitches before the end of 2024 and 20,000 ‘good’ quality grass pitches by 2030

Waterlogged pitches have been a problem for many clubs in recent weeks.

Across Northumberland, 77 pitches were assessed using Pitch Power of which 57 received a good or advanced Pitch Quality score.

Others however are in poorer condition, and in some cases, this makes them unplayable, especially during the severe wet weather.

Clubs who have completed a Pitch Power inspection have then been provided a bespoke maintenance programme for their site and received funding – tapered over a six-year period to ensure long term and lasting results.

Cllr Jeff Watson, cabinet member for Promoting Health Lives at Northumberland County Council, said: “Access to high quality pitches for training and matches is key to enjoying the sport, especially during the winter months.

"However, many grassroots football clubs tell us that poor grass pitches are their biggest issue with some becoming waterlogged and unplayable, meaning matches are postponed.

“The county council has been working closely with the Football Foundation and local clubs to ensure Northumberland gets the maximum funding and that it is directed to the right places. We are very grateful for this investment.”

Northumberland FA head of business development Helen Beales said: “Improving football facilities is a vital part of our work, providing safe, good quality pitches for all our grassroots football community to enjoy.”

“The investment into Northumberland will help provide excellent pitches for our local teams to play and supporters to enjoy.”

Clubs that have received funding are: