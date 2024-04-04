Watch more of our videos on Shots!

They plan to transform the current Green Army membership scheme into a fully-fledged democratic and independent Supporters’ Trust with the Football Supporters’ Association.

The Trust will become a Community Benefit Society.

The FSA is a national, democratic, representative body for football supporters in England and Wales and chief executive Kevin Miles recently met with Blyth fans in a positive initial sit-down.

Blyth Spartans fans are setting up a Supporters’ Trust. Picture: Green Army

“The aim of having a Trust would be to create a clear, healthy and productive relationship with the football club where we can feedback any issues or ideas from supporters and ensure supporter views are considered in the club’s decision making – and to ensure that the football club is transparent with its decision making going forward,” said Dan Rolls from Blyth’s Green Army membership scheme, which is currently an associate member of the FSA.

“Having an established Supporters’ Trust gives everyone a fair and equal voice – where an elected committee will work to represent supporter’s views and opinions. As a member of a Supporters Trust, you’ll also be free to stand for elections to be a committee member, nominate other members for the committee and vote on issues that affect the Trust.”

Green Army memberships, priced at just £20 for season 2024/25, have been moved forward a month to begin fundraising as they head towards gaining Trust status.