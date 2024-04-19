Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Colliers survived an early scare before deservedly nudging ahead through Connor Thomson.

However the Hornets hit back to secure a 4-1 win which as a result took them to the top of the Pitching In Northern Premier League East Division.

There was almost a dramatic start to proceedings as after 100 seconds, a punched out clearance by Ashington ‘keeper Karl Dryden landed at the feet of Liam Noble whose instinctive lob from 35 yards flashed narrowly wide of the upright.

Hebburn Town midfielder Robbie Spence celebrates scoring in their 4-1 win against Ashington (photo Tyler Lopes)

That aside, Ian Skinner’s side threw recent abject displays against Grantham Town and Winterton Rangers out of the window as they turned on the style.

The Colliers – kicking into the teeth of a strong wind - showed calmness and confidence to be potential party poopers and when they went ahead in the seventh minute, the goal was fully deserved.

Thomson latched onto a pass played over the top of the home defence by Cyril Giraud with his pace allowing him to take the ball around advancing ‘keeper Kieran Hunter before he finished superbly well, slotting inside the far post.

Two minutes later there was almost a repeat as a through pass by skipper Karl Ross almost reached Thomson but Hunter got there first to clear.

Similarly on the quarter hour, Dryden was alert to intercept a forward ball intended for home skipper Amar Purewal.

However in the 31st minute, a huge turning point in the game arrived.

A long ball split the Hebburn defence and released Thomson in the inside left position with another one-on-one opportunity. The forward advanced but saw his effort well saved by the foot of Hunter.

Four minutes later, Hebburn drew level. Olly Martin cut inside then curled a low right footer wide of Dryden which went in off the post.

Minutes later, Martin again produced some neat skill down the left and when he rolled the ball sideways, Robbie Spence fired over.

However in the final minute of the 45, Ashington were dealt a cruel blow as the home side went in front.

Noble floated a free-kick towards the near post where Spence netted with a diving header.

Early in the second half, Paul Van-Zandvliet came within inches of what would have been a stunning equaliser but his effort from 25 yards drifted inches over the bar.

On the hour, the prolific Purewal increased his sides lead to 3-1. He wriggled past Si Jakab before firing a right footer past Dryden and inside the far corner.

Hebburn wrapped up the win with a fourth from Leo Robinson in the 73rd minute. The substitute had only been on the field two minutes when following a long clearance from Hunter, Ashington failed to clear. The ball fell to Robinson who struck a sweet half volley which rocketed into the net.

Five minutes later, the final opportunity - in a game which had limited chances – fell to the Wansbeck outfit.