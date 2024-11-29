Connor urges Blyth Spartans to be positive in Hyde United clash

Blyth Spartans in action in their home defeat against Matlock Town (photo Bill Broadley) | Bill Broadley

Blyth Spartans host Northern Premier League rivals Hyde United on Saturday in the second of three consecutive home games.

Michael Connor wants Blyth Spartans to seize the initiative when they look to claim the first win of his managerial reign in Saturday’s home game with Hyde United.

After falling to a heavy defeat at Northern Premier League Premier Division leaders Macclesfield last weekend, Spartans returned to Croft Park on Tuesday night as they battled to a 1-1 draw against Bamber Bridge in the first of three consecutive home games. Those results left Connor’s men seven points from safety as they prepare for a challenging run of fixtures throughout December and into the new year. That kicks off with Hyde on Saturday and Connor wants his players to kickstart a upturn in form that he hopes will ensure they can kick off the new year in a positive frame of mind.

He told The Gazette: “There’s a certain way we are going to play, we are going to play on the front foot and try to excite the fans. Yes, there will be games when it won’t work and there will be games when it will work. We will try and take the game to Hyde and we go into it knowing we need six points from the next two games realistically. We want to go into Christmas and into the new year getting into a position where we can get out of the relegation zone and go into 2025 in a positive manner.”

Hyde travel to Croft Park knowing they can move into the play-off places if they can inflict an eighth defeat in nine game on Spartans and results elsewhere fall in their favour. The Tigers are in good form after losing just one of their seven league games - but Connor insisted his side can claim a much-needed win and pointed to a surprise result elsewhere in the division as proof of the unpredictability of the division.

He said: “They are eighth in the league so we know it’s going to be a very hard game - but then any game in this league is. That’s something I’ve learnt quickly. Look at Mickleover beating Macclesfield, I’m not sure anyone saw that coming. It’s about being positive and being brave.”