Wins all round for Alnwick, Berwick and Morpeth Ladies

By Jon Tait
Contributor
Published 24th Nov 2024, 18:00 BST
Updated 25th Nov 2024, 08:56 BST
Alnwick Town Ladies remain in second spot in the NERWPLAlnwick Town Ladies remain in second spot in the NERWPL
Alnwick Town Ladies remain in second spot in the NERWPL
Alnwick Town Ladies’ 3-0 win over basement side Harrogate Town at Greensfield saw them reduce the gap on North East Regional Premier League leaders Chester-le-Street Town to two points.

The black and whites have played a game more but increased the pressure at the top with goals from Catherine Johnston (2) and Chloe Young.

They go down to Wallsend Boys Club this Sunday.

Michelle Stewart and Tracy Donachie both netted doubles as Berwick Rangers Ladies hit Cramlington United for six and maintained pole position in the Northumberland Women’s Premier League.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The prolific Stewart was on target in the 10th and 34th minutes with Donachie celebrating on 40 and 60.

They were joined on the scoresheet by Jenny Patterson, who struck just before half time, and Amy Gibson who put one away in the 20th minute.

Morpeth kept hot on their heels with a 4-0 success over Wallsend Boys Club in front of a crowd of 110.

Ellie Gilmore fired the Highwaylasses ahead in the opening minute and Orla Callaghan added a second shortly after.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Gilmore made it 3-0 in the 20th minute and Keira Davidson rounded things of with the fourth after half an hour.

Both sides are on their travels this weekend with Berwick at Heaton Hawks and Morpeth at West Allotment Celtic.

Related topics:BerwickHarrogate TownAlnwick
News you can trust since 1854
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice