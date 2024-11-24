Wins all round for Alnwick, Berwick and Morpeth Ladies

Alnwick Town Ladies remain in second spot in the NERWPL

Alnwick Town Ladies’ 3-0 win over basement side Harrogate Town at Greensfield saw them reduce the gap on North East Regional Premier League leaders Chester-le-Street Town to two points.

The black and whites have played a game more but increased the pressure at the top with goals from Catherine Johnston (2) and Chloe Young.

They go down to Wallsend Boys Club this Sunday.

Michelle Stewart and Tracy Donachie both netted doubles as Berwick Rangers Ladies hit Cramlington United for six and maintained pole position in the Northumberland Women’s Premier League.

The prolific Stewart was on target in the 10th and 34th minutes with Donachie celebrating on 40 and 60.

They were joined on the scoresheet by Jenny Patterson, who struck just before half time, and Amy Gibson who put one away in the 20th minute.

Morpeth kept hot on their heels with a 4-0 success over Wallsend Boys Club in front of a crowd of 110.

Ellie Gilmore fired the Highwaylasses ahead in the opening minute and Orla Callaghan added a second shortly after.

Gilmore made it 3-0 in the 20th minute and Keira Davidson rounded things of with the fourth after half an hour.

Both sides are on their travels this weekend with Berwick at Heaton Hawks and Morpeth at West Allotment Celtic.