Ashington beat Newcastle Blue Star in Northumberland Senior Cup

Ashington marched through to the semi finals of the Newcastle Flooring Northumberland Senior Cup after a deserved 3-1 victory over Newcastle Blue Star at Woodhorn Lane on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

First half goals from skipper Wilson Kneeshaw and Craig Spooner put the Colliers on track and although Sean Reid reduced the arrears on the hour with a penalty, a third goal near the end from substitute Michael Ndiweni sealed the result for the Wansbeck outfit.

The game was played at a fast tempo throughout on a bitterly cold evening coupled with snow laden conditions during the second half.

For Ashington fans, the opener from Kneeshaw was worth the admission money alone.

Wilson Kneeshaw scores Ashington's opener. Picture: Ian Brodie

It was slick one touch football and when Josh Gilchrist slotted the ball through which released Kneeshaw in the clear, the skipper advanced before burying a right footer wide of Lister and into the net.

Seven minutes before the break, Ashington doubled their lead when Gilchrist rolled the ball wide into the path of Spooner who fired across Lister and inside the far corner.

In the 62nd minute. Kidd was upended in the box by Staples and Reid sent the ‘keeper the wrong way from the spot.

But Ashington booked their passage into the last four of the competition on 87 minutes when substitutes Cam Gascoigne and Michael Ndiweni combined to add a third. Gilchrist was again involved as he teed the ball up for Gascoigne to fire goalwards from 20 yards with Ndiweni getting the final touch as the ball flew inside the post.

Ashington’s assistant manager Liam McIvor said the dressing room was ‘buzzing’ after the win.

“We only come here for one thing - and that’s to win,” said a delighted McIvor. “I don’t care how it happens as long as we win and we have done that tonight. Now we move onto Saturday’s away clash in the NPL at Emley and this result should be a confidence booster.

"We’re through to the semi finals of the Northumberland Senior Cup which means we are only one game away from the final at St James’ Park which is the best cup realistically to play in. Some have done it, some have not - but it’s a one off game and you never know.”