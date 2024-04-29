Manager Jon Shaw. Picture: Blyth Spartans

Blyth Spartans have parted company with manager Jon Shaw as they prepare for life in the Northern Premier League.

Last Saturday’s home defeat against Brackley Town brought an end to Spartans’ seven-year stay in the National League North and will now go down as the final game of Shaw’s five-month reign at Croft Park. After initially joining Spartans as assistant to former manager Graham Fenton last summer, former Burton Albion and Luton Town striker Shaw stepped into the main role in the dugout over the festive period.

After kicking off his reign with a 2-1 home win against former club South Shields, Shaw led Spartans to a run of just three victories and one draw during his first three weeks in charge. However, with injuries decimating his squad, a 1-0 win at Gloucester City in January would be the last maximum Spartans would pick up until they secured consecutive 3-2 wins against Southport and Buxton in mid-March.

But a run of just one point from a possible 18 in the last month of the season, couple with relegation rivals Farsley Celtic seeing off Buxton on the final day of the campaign, condemned Spartans to a return to the Northern Premier League Premier Division, where they will face North East derbies against Morpeth Town and newly promoted Hebburn Town. In a statement released on the club website on Monday night, chairman Irfan Liaquat explained the decision to part company with Shaw was not taken lightly and revealed the search for a successor has already begun.

The statement in full read: “Blyth Spartans today can announce that First Team Manager Jon Shaw has been relieved of his duties. Shaw leaves after overseeing 21 National League North games, which started with a derby day win against South Shields at home, not forgetting the 30 games he spent assisting Graham Fenton at the start of this season and the seven appearances he made as player-assistant manager, netting a goal in the 3-0 win at Croft Park vs Bishop’s Stortford. Chairman Irfan Liaquat, would like to place on record his gratitude to Jon for his efforts during his time in charge with us.

“This decision is not one the Club has taken lightly, and it regrettably comes after deep and thorough consideration, and it was in what we believe to be in the best interest of Blyth Spartans Football Club in our attempt to regain National League status. The search for Jon’s successor is already underway.”