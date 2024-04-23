Manager Jon Shaw. Picture: Blyth Spartans

Shaw could only watch on from the bench in horror as the green and whites were dismantled in the opening half-hour of a must-win final fixture.

Returning Spartans keeper Alex Mitchell had already pulled off a stunning point blank save to deny the visitors before Morgan Roberts had time and space to drill in the opener low into the corner after just seven minutes.

He added his second just five minutes later and celebrated in front of a small knot of travelling fans as third-placed Town raced out of the blocks.

It was game over after 24 minutes when Danny Newton powerfully headed in number three from a corner. He added his second, and number four, just six minutes later to stun the 1,416 inside Croft Park.

With relegation rivals Farsley Celtic ahead in their game against Buxton, it all but confirmed that Spartans were going down.

“I’m devastated for the people that are associated with the club, the people that have been around the club a long time, and the supporters – they don’t necessarily deserve where we are going,” said Shaw after.

The visitors took their foot off the gas after the interval as it was a case of job done for them and Spartans were given a faintest glimmer of hope when Luke James was fouled in the box and skipper Nicky Deverdics stepped up to convert the resultant penalty.

Sub Dan Turner prodded in a fifth for Brackley in the 76 th minute as they shifted up a gear again in reaction.

Spartans have taken just seven points from a possible 30 in their final ten fixtures as injuries and lack of form took a heavy toll on the embattled squad.

“We’ve had an inexperienced squad and our depth has been tested heavily with injuries. The lads have given it their everything, whether they have been struggling at times mentally or physically, being able to do it week in, week out, and find that level of consistency,” said Shaw.