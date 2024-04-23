New chairman Irfan Liaquat and sporting director Steve Howard announced the change of ownership in February. (Photo by Blyth Spartans)

For a side that have avoided the drop at the final moment more often than Cap’n Jack Sparrow in recent seasons, it was a sobering moment.

There would be no rum-soaked shenanigans and improbable escapes at the old colliery port on this occasion – Spartans will play in the Northern Premier League Premier next term.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northumberland Gazette, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Although that shouldn’t feel like an execution, there was certainly a feeling of grim inevitability inside Croft Park ahead of kick-off which was accelerated when Brackley Town went ahead within seven minutes.

There was no swashbuckling, no dramatic late saviour, however unlikely, coming swinging down from the rigging with a cutlass between their teeth.

When one down became four down after just 32 minutes, the stunned silence finally gave way to a few boos and a fatalistic realisation that it was all over for Blyth in the National League North – for now, anyway.

With the news filtering through that relegation rivals Farsley Celtic were winning their game it just flattened the atmosphere further.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’ve witnessed a few relegations over the years and this one had none of the anger and vitriol that has poured down from the terraces at others I’ve attended. Blyth went down with barely a whimper. Are public hangings entertaining?

The slide this season has been alarming. The green and whites were apparently safe around the festive period but have slowly slipped down and down the table.

The chorus boos at the final whistle quickly gave way to gentle applause. The players gathered in the centre circle, looking uncertain what to do. Several fell to their haunches. Others stood with hands on hips. One or two slumped to the grass.

Elton John’s Goodbye Yellow Brick Road played through the PA speakers as the fans filtered off the terraces. Jon Shaw and his side, some with tears in their eyes, walked across to applaud the fans, who returned it in ripples.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hard work has to start now for the new owners. The fans need some transparency and openness about what is going on at Croft Park.

A new era is here and Blyth will be back.