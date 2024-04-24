Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Irfan Liaquat’s company Winners Worldwide signed the takeover arrangements, announced in February, the day before the club lost its final game of the season and dropped out of the division.

The new chairman put out a statement on the club’s website telling supporters he understands their “feelings and frustrations.”

Mr Liaquat thanked the club’s supporters, staff, volunteers, and sponsors, and committed to making progress at the club.

Blyth Spartans lost on the final day of the season, confirming their relegation. (Photo by Bill Broadley/Blyth Spartans)

He said: “With the change of ownership we are looking forward to a new and different era at the club both on and off the pitch.

“We are now faced with an unexpected and significant challenge next season. I can assure you all that me and my team are fully committed to delivering a successful outcome next season.

“Going forward, as per our vision points, we confirm that we are committed to fully engage with the wider community, businesses, local organisations, and of course you the supporters to make this club a success.

“Please support us on our journey. You are all vital to the club and the key to the success and future of Blyth Spartans.”

Some supporters remain sceptical of the club’s new ownership. Dan Rolls from the Green Army supporters group said: “The drop down to the Northern Premier League will affect the club in several ways, most importantly financially.

“As fans who travel to away games regularly we will no doubt make the best of it. but an immediate return to the National League North needs to be the target.

“Off the pitch, the new owner and his team have a lot of work to do as the vast majority of supporters are yet to be convinced by them.

“They need to win the trust of supporters and provide the manager with the funds to build a competitive team that we can be proud of again.”

Dan described Spartans’ relegation as “humiliating” and said recent months had been “dreadful to watch.”